Police appeal after second fatal Rainham collision in less than a week

Michael Cox

Published: 6:53 PM January 19, 2021   
Police are appealing after a cyclist died in a collision off Barlow Way, Rainham today (January 19). - Credit: MPS

A cyclist has died after a second fatal road collision in Rainham in a matter of days.

Emergency services, including London's Air Ambulance, attended an incident at Fairview Industrial Park, off Barlow Way, at around 3pm today (January 19).

A male cyclist had been in collision with a lorry and was pronounced dead at the scene, a Met Police spokesperson confirmed.

Enquiries are underway to trace the deceased's next of kin.

The spokesperson said that road closures are in place and advised motorists to avoid the area.

The latest incident comes after a man was killed in a collision involving a cyclist and a lorry at the junction of the A13 and Marsh Way on Thursday morning (January 14).

Police are appealing for witnesses to today's incident and ask anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage to contact 101 quoting 4000/19JAN.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

