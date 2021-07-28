New community hub opens in Rainham 'following Harold Hill centre's success'

Published: 12:27 PM July 28, 2021

Havering’s second community pop-up hub has opened in Rainham to offer a range of support and advice.

The two pop-up hubs will be based at Rainham Library and Mardyke Community Centre and plans are in place to provide further community hubs across the borough.

Like the first hub in Harold Hill, residents will be able to access services to improve wellbeing and communities will be provided with help to recover post-pandemic.

On Wednesdays from 10am to 12.30pm at Rainham Library, housing, money, wellbeing and community safety support will be available.

Recruiting employers will join the hub at Mardyke on Fridays from 10am to 12.30pm to give job and money advice.

Havering Council has teamed with organisations such as Age UK and Havering Mind to deliver a range of services and support.

Cabinet member for public protection and safety at Havering Council, Cllr Viddy Persaud, claimed the Harold Hill hub has seen "instant popularity" in the community.

She added: "We are very passionate about caring for our community and this is an amazing opportunity for us to extend this help to Rainham, so that local residents can also have access to advice, assistance and training from a friendly and welcoming team.”