Video

A seal has been spotted in the Thames, near the Isle of Dogs - Credit: PA

A seal has been spotted in the River Thames amid choppy waters.

Lucky Isle of Dogs resident Shruthi Umesh captured footage of the sea mammal during Storm Eunice earlier this month.

According to Zoological Society of London (ZSL), the Thames Estuary is home to harbour seals, grey seals, harbour porpoises and sometimes even dolphins and whales.

ZSL has been tracking the Thames' wildlife since 2004, and asks members of the public to log their sightings on its tracking tool.

The charity warns people to stay 50 metres away from wildlife, keep their dogs on a leash and never to touch a seal.