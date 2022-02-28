News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Video

Watch: Seal spotted in River Thames

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:53 PM February 28, 2022
A seal has been spotted in the Thames, near the Isle of Dogs

A seal has been spotted in the Thames, near the Isle of Dogs - Credit: PA

A seal has been spotted in the River Thames amid choppy waters.

Lucky Isle of Dogs resident Shruthi Umesh captured footage of the sea mammal during Storm Eunice earlier this month.

According to Zoological Society of London (ZSL), the Thames Estuary is home to harbour seals, grey seals, harbour porpoises and sometimes even dolphins and whales.

ZSL has been tracking the Thames' wildlife since 2004, and asks members of the public to log their sightings on its tracking tool.

The charity warns people to stay 50 metres away from wildlife, keep their dogs on a leash and never to touch a seal.

London Live News
East London News
Tower Hamlets News

Don't Miss

A tree down on a parked van in Millfield Lane, by Hampstead Heath.

London Live News | Gallery

Gallery: Storm Eunice leaves trail of destruction across London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Durham Arms

Flytipping hotspot at pub cleared as site's future remains uncertain

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Robert Whitton, Founder and Chairman of Impact Capital Group on the site of the old Romford Ice Rink

Planning and Development

Number of homes proposed for former Romford Ice Rink site decreased

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The one-man-band Matt Redgrave delivering our pizzas to our door. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

'Best takeaway' nominated pizza delivery to open restaurant in Gidea Park

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon