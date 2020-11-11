Search

Harold Hill schoolgirl raises £210 for Royal British Legion by making poppies for family and friends

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 11 November 2020

Seven-year-old Molly McCluskey has raised £200 for the Royal British Legion after making and selling poppies to family and friends. Picture: Cally Jones

A seven-year-old from Harold Hill has raised £210 for the Royal British Legion by making poppies and selling them to family and friends.

Molly was inspired to start making poppies after doing similarly with NHS rainbows during the first lockdown. Picture: Cally JonesMolly was inspired to start making poppies after doing similarly with NHS rainbows during the first lockdown. Picture: Cally Jones

Molly McCluskey was inspired to recreate what she did with NHS rainbows during the first lockdown.

Mum Cally Jones told the Recorder: “During the first lockdown she made rainbows for a number of the Hilldene shops. That became our hourly walk — every day we would walk past and count the rainbows.”

She laughs that making the poppies was easier because it just involved red card, rather than all the colours of the rainbow.

Cally said this type of gesture is pretty typical of her daughter: “Molly’s known for being artistic and caring, so neither I nor her teacher were surprised. It was very much a Molly thing to do.”

Molly ended up making around 30 poppies, with all donations going into the poppy box at her school.

