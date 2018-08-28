Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Harris Academy students donate hundreds of items to Rainham Foodbank to help struggling families

PUBLISHED: 09:19 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:34 19 December 2018

From left to right are: Yolene Ganga (Foodbank volunteer); Grace Hill (English teacher); Leah-May Gradley (Year 9 student, student counsellor); Vincent Stevens (site manager); Jack Taylor (year 7) and Indiana Herrett (year 7). Students from Harris Academy in Rainham donated hundreds of parcels and presents to the Rainham Foodbank

From left to right are: Yolene Ganga (Foodbank volunteer); Grace Hill (English teacher); Leah-May Gradley (Year 9 student, student counsellor); Vincent Stevens (site manager); Jack Taylor (year 7) and Indiana Herrett (year 7). Students from Harris Academy in Rainham donated hundreds of parcels and presents to the Rainham Foodbank

Grace Davis

Students from Harris Academy have collected hundreds of food parcels as part of their reverse advent calendar that they will be donating to the Rainham Foodbank.

The school asked students to promote its “belong, believe, become” ethos and over 25 school days, they were encouraged to give something to the cause rather than simply just receiving gifts at this time of year.

One exceptional effort was from student Leah May Gradley who donated 45 wrapped presents for children who use the foodbank.

Around 28 large boxes, as well as seven large bags of non-perishable food products and essential toiletries were collected to help struggling families.

Teacher Grace Hill who spearheaded the appeal said: “Our students and their families have been exceptionally generous as have our staff.

“Staff collectively donated £200 which was spent on the items in high demand this Christmas including coffee, dilutable juices and laundry tablets.”

Most Read

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

Police and the London Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Ardleigh Green this afternoon. Photo: Sophie Riches

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

Police and the London Ambulance Service in Petersfield Avenue this afternoon.

Dancing on Ice: Celebrities including Gemma Collins and Brian McFadden practice skating on Romford rink

Gemma Collins is one of the celebrities who has been practicing her ice skating skills at a rink in Romford for Dancing on Ice 2019. Photo: PA / Ian West

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Pitchley delighted to play part in Raiders win

JJ Pitchley celebrates his game winning goal against Swindon (pic John Scott)

Stimson delighted to see his Urchins side pick up a clean sheet and put in a good shift

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

Police and the London Ambulance Service in Petersfield Avenue this afternoon.

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

Police and the London Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Ardleigh Green this afternoon. Photo: Sophie Riches

Sheeraz ends year on high with by beating Grannum

Super welterweight Hamzah Sheeraz (pic: Scott Heave/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists