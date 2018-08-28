Harris Academy students donate hundreds of items to Rainham Foodbank to help struggling families
PUBLISHED: 09:19 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:34 19 December 2018
Grace Davis
Students from Harris Academy have collected hundreds of food parcels as part of their reverse advent calendar that they will be donating to the Rainham Foodbank.
The school asked students to promote its “belong, believe, become” ethos and over 25 school days, they were encouraged to give something to the cause rather than simply just receiving gifts at this time of year.
One exceptional effort was from student Leah May Gradley who donated 45 wrapped presents for children who use the foodbank.
Around 28 large boxes, as well as seven large bags of non-perishable food products and essential toiletries were collected to help struggling families.
Teacher Grace Hill who spearheaded the appeal said: “Our students and their families have been exceptionally generous as have our staff.
“Staff collectively donated £200 which was spent on the items in high demand this Christmas including coffee, dilutable juices and laundry tablets.”