A new exhibition at Havering Museum recreates Upminster high street in miniature form

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 February 2020

Sarah in her workshop, now with 25 models and growing! Picture: Roger King

Sarah in her workshop, now with 25 models and growing! Picture: Roger King

Roger King

Sarah Hardy is rebuilding Upminster's high streets one dolls' house at a time.

No detail is forgotten, the old sweet shop is complete with crisp boxes, drinks and jars of licorice all sorts. Picture: Roger KingNo detail is forgotten, the old sweet shop is complete with crisp boxes, drinks and jars of licorice all sorts. Picture: Roger King

In a new exhibition at Havering Museum, the Upminster optician with a passion for creating miniature houses has been modelling the memories from her childhood from the 60s and 70s.

"I find miniature things fascinating - how you can make something in 12th scale and it looks real. When I go shopping, I look at things completely differently. I think 'What could I make that into?'"said Sarah.

"It is a never-ending hobby. I'll think 'That's it, I'm not going to do any more' but then I'll think 'What about that record shop I used to know or what about that baker's I used to go to?"

Sarah made a wool shop as a memory of her mother, who loved knitting, with every wool ball made from scratch. Picture: Roger KingSarah made a wool shop as a memory of her mother, who loved knitting, with every wool ball made from scratch. Picture: Roger King

"Once I run out of shops in Upminster I am going to have to do something else, but I have always got ideas bumping around in my head. I wake up in the middle of the night thinking about dolls' houses, not work."

With her collection of 25 models and growing, her high street recreations are being exhibited from February 15 to March 28.

