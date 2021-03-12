MPs mourn the senseless murder of Sarah Everard amid call for action

Published: 5:00 PM March 12, 2021

The time for talk is over, say Havering MPs, as the country continues to reel from the senseless murder of Sarah Everard.

Speaking on Friday, March 12 - when it was confirmed that the remains identified in Ashford belong to Sarah - both Andrew Rosindell and Jon Cruddas have called for this to be a true catalyst for change.

The murder of the 33-year-old - who disappeared on March 3 while walking home in Clapham - has prompted huge public outcry, provoking a wider discussion over what needs to be done to ensure women's safety.

Both MPs are clear: it's high time to truly address the societal issues that mean walking home carries a threat to life.

Describing Sarah's death as the outcome of a "hideous, heinous crime", Romford MP Mr Rosindell said the tragedy must act as a "watershed for the safety of women and girls on our streets".

Taking that message on in practical terms, he has since submitted two written questions to the government in light of the appalling facts which continue to emerge.

Firstly, he has asked what steps are being taken to ensure that police officers retain the trust of the public to keep them safe - both while on duty and off duty.

Secondly, he has asked the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government to confirm what measures are being taken to support local authorities to improve the safety of streets in their area at night.

Mr Rosindell said the issue is now "receiving the attention it deserves".

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas says the past week adds credence to the cries for change: "It’s 2021 and there are still a significant number of women who do not feel safe walking in the street on their own or after dark, this is something that needs to be addressed."

Beyond the important issue of public safety, he believes this tragedy shines a spotlight on "how we tackle domestic abuse in our communities".

He added that in the coming days he will be liaising with police at a local authority level to "find out what actions are in place to ensure women across Dagenham and Rainham feel safe".



