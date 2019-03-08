Gang of thieves 'armed with samurai swords' carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home
PUBLISHED: 10:53 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 18 November 2019
Police officers are investigating after a gang of men reportedly armed with samurai swords broke into a house in Hornchurch and threatened a man inside before stealing cash.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to Benets Road, just off Wingletye Lane, at 3am to reports of an aggravated burglary.
He added: "It was reported that a number of suspects gained entry to the property and threatened the victim before fleeing with a quantity of cash."
No injuries were reported to the police and no arrests have been made.
Enquiries continue.