Gang of thieves 'armed with samurai swords' carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police officers are investigating after a gang of men reportedly armed with samurai swords broke into a house in Hornchurch and threatened a man inside before stealing cash.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers were called to Benets Road, just off Wingletye Lane, at 3am to reports of an aggravated burglary.

He added: "It was reported that a number of suspects gained entry to the property and threatened the victim before fleeing with a quantity of cash."

No injuries were reported to the police and no arrests have been made.

Enquiries continue.