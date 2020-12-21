Samaritans are here for you at Christmas and every day

Published: 10:54 AM December 21, 2020

Samaritans will have their freephone number available throughout the festive period to help those in most need. - Credit: Samaritans

Christmas can be a difficult time for many people but Havering Samaritans want you to know they are here for you this Christmas, and every day of the year.

In any other year, Christmas is seen by many as the most wonderful time of the year; a time to get together with friends and family and to eat, drink and be merry, a time to give and receive gifts under the twinkling lights of the Christmas tree.

But sadly, this year is likely to very different for us all as we try to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. More than ever, families will be unable to be together, and many more people, young and old, will be alone.

For those unable to see their friends and family, it can bring feelings of sadness and guilt. For those who have no one to celebrate with, it’s often a time of extreme loneliness and isolation.

For those that have lost a loved one it’s a reminder that there is an empty chair. For those struggling to make ends meet it’s a time of pressure and worry as the television adverts bombard us with what a perfect Christmas should look like, and for those struggling with physical or mental health issues it can all seem overwhelming.

But Samaritans will have their freephone number available throughout the festive period to help those in most need.

Linda, a volunteer at Havering Samaritans, said: “I lost my own dad very close to Christmas, so I know how particularly hard this time of year can be, and it will be even harder this year not being able to spend it with my family.

"But I want people to know they do not need to be alone with their feelings.

"Samaritans are here all over the festive period and every other day of the year, 24x7, for anyone who is struggling to cope.

"Our volunteers are trained to listen and to help those who are finding it hard to deal with everyday life; no matter how big or small the problem might be, if it’s important to you it’s important to us too. So please pick up the phone.”

If you are struggling this Christmas, you can call Samaritans, 24x7, on 116123 (Freephone). You can also contact us by email: jo@samaritans.org