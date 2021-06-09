News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Saint Francis Hospice invites everyone to 'go orange' this summer

Chantelle Billson

Published: 10:28 AM June 9, 2021   
Students at Drapers' Academy cheer in their Saint Francis Hospice t-shirts

Drapers’ Academy in Harold Hill has already pledged to Go Orange. L-R: Sixth Form student Funmi Olapado; Year 7 pastoral manager Nikki Brooks; Year 10 pastoral manager Candy Burroughs; administrator Kelly Paveley; Year 7 student Jessica Chilvers; Year 7 student Bobby Phillips; Year10 student Angel Darcy; principal Darren Luckhurst; Year 10 student Andrew Noel Johnson; Year 10 student Jess Allen; head of tech Gary Bangs. - Credit: Drapers’ Academy

A hospice in Romford is calling on the community to “go orange” this summer and raise funds for residents affected by life-limiting conditions.  

Saint Francis Hospice is an independent charity which provides care and help to more than 4,000 people in the boroughs of Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, west Essex and Brentwood, providing all its services for free.  

It is using its brand colour of orange to bring together residents who are willing to help spread the “love and care of the hospice”.  

On Friday, July 2, the hospice is asking schools, businesses, families and friends to “go orange” and participate in fundraising activities in aid of residents affected by life-limiting conditions.

Drapers’ Academy in Harold Hill has already joined the Go Orange initiative; its pupils will donate £1 and wear an orange item on July 2.  

Its principal, Darren Luckhurst, said the academy “is proud to be going orange for Saint Franis Hospice this July."

He said: “The hospice is so important to our local community and has supported so many of our families over the years. 

“We are excited to be participating in this amazing day.” 

Some of the ways to fundraise and Go Orange, as suggested by the hospice, include arranging an orange dress down at work day virtually or in person, doing a raffle or orange-themed prize giving, hosting a bake sale with orange bakes or setting up your own Go Orange fundraiser.  

Chief orange officer with the hospice’s fundraising team, Sean Erwood, said: “So many people know us for our orange colours, so we want everyone to join us in raising funds for the hospice and the patients and families who need us. 

“We have heard about so many amazing events going on already, and we know our supporters are so creative so we can’t wait to see what everyone gets up to for the day."

Participants will receive a free fundraising pack; register your interest on 01708 771431 or at community@sfh.org.uk.  

Andrew Rosindell MP, Romford

Sally Patterson

Chantelle Billson

Emily Thomson

