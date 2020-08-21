Search

Advanced search

Saint Francis Hospice 36 years old this year

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 August 2020

Gina Suchley with balloons to celebrate the hospice's 36th birthday this year. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Gina Suchley with balloons to celebrate the hospice's 36th birthday this year. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Archant

Although the hospice opened its doors to the public in July 1984, the story begins much earlier: in July 1975.

For some time, Havering Council had been holding forums for health care needs in the community. Little did anyone know that one meeting on an ordinary Monday would spark imaginations that would touch the lives of thousands of people for the next 36 years and beyond.

In attendance was Eddie Doran from Romford, who raised his hand and asked: “What about care for the dying? Are we giving them the care they need at the end of their lives? Isn’t it time that we had a hospice?”

Eddie’s questions struck a chord. Discontent had been building across the country. The distress of losing a loved one to a life-limiting illness was being amplified by suffering, indignity, isolation, and a lack of support.

You may also want to watch:

Dreams of a hospice in Havering began. In May 1978, an imposing Victorian mansion that had stood unoccupied for some time in Havering-atte-Bower caught the eye of one of Saint Francis Hospice’s volunteer fundraisers. Thanks to loans from trustees, a bid for £108,000 was placed and verbally accepted by the Heap family.

The euphoria surrounding the hospice’s beautiful new home was growing, before a devastating turn of events. It was a challenge that, at first sight, couldn’t be overcome. A consortium wanting to turn the mansion into a country club put in a bid of £200,000. “We couldn’t raise our offer,” recalled one of the hospice’s founders, Joan Matthews. “There was no earthly reason why Mrs Heap should have accepted our substantially lower offer. Amazingly, bless her, she did.”

As spring warmed into summer, the hospice had officially acquired The Hall.

n Every week, someone will win £1,000 on the hospice’s Lottery. The rollover can reach £25,000.

If you’d like to be in with a chance of hitting the jackpot while doing something incredible for local people, visit www.sfh.org.uk/lottery.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Rainham homes flooded to knee-level in sewage with sandbags unavailable

Griselda Konti's home in South Hornchurch was flooded with sewage and rain water, they bought their own pump to drain the garden. Picture: Griselda Konti

Family appeal after 15-year-old left with fractured skull after Harold Hill hit-and-run

15-year-old Johnny Essien-Fowler was seriously injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill. Picture: Jacqueline Fowler

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

‘Powerless and victimised’: Harold Hill students distraught at A-level algorithm injustice

From left to right: Sukhjit Singh, Benedict Addo, headmaster Mr Darren Luckhurst and Krishan Vichhi. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

GCSE results: Upminster student ‘really happy’ after achieving 10 grade 9s

Daniel Edwards achieved 10 grade 9s in his GCSE results. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Rainham homes flooded to knee-level in sewage with sandbags unavailable

Griselda Konti's home in South Hornchurch was flooded with sewage and rain water, they bought their own pump to drain the garden. Picture: Griselda Konti

Family appeal after 15-year-old left with fractured skull after Harold Hill hit-and-run

15-year-old Johnny Essien-Fowler was seriously injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill. Picture: Jacqueline Fowler

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

‘Powerless and victimised’: Harold Hill students distraught at A-level algorithm injustice

From left to right: Sukhjit Singh, Benedict Addo, headmaster Mr Darren Luckhurst and Krishan Vichhi. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

GCSE results: Upminster student ‘really happy’ after achieving 10 grade 9s

Daniel Edwards achieved 10 grade 9s in his GCSE results. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Saint Francis Hospice 36 years old this year

Gina Suchley with balloons to celebrate the hospice's 36th birthday this year. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Recorder letters: Panto, VJ Day, banks, Napier and New Plymouth and more

Last year's Queen's Theatre's panto was Robin Hood. Picture: Mark Sepple

Heritage: What did the Edwardians do for us?

Houses in The Meadway in Gidea Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Technology allows Saint Francis Hospice to be run from homes

Dawn Poon, Chris Franklin and Phil Pigeon. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

View from the House: ‘Boundarygate’ undermines local democracy in Havering

Labour MP Jon Cruddas.