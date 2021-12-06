Hospice to recycle Christmas trees in green scheme
- Credit: Saint Francis Hospice
A hospice is set to help people recycle their Christmas trees when the festivities are over this year.
Saint Francis Hospice (SFH), which supports people in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Brentwood, is calling on people to think green and sign up to its Christmas tree recycling service ahead of December 25.
The service will see volunteers collect the festive trees and recycle them - for free - but in the hope of a donation.
Trees can be collected from Brentwood postcodes for the first time, as well as from most postcodes in Havering.
Collection dates are set for the weekend of January 8 to 9, 2022.
The charity provides free end of life care to people across all four boroughs, employs 150 nurses, doctors and specialist healthcare staff and is supported by 800 volunteers.
Collections must be booked in by January 4 and all money raised will support SFH in continuing its work.
Collections can be booked at https://www.sfh.org.uk/tree-recycling
