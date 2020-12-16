News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hospice offering Christmas tree collection service

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Cox

Published: 10:00 AM December 16, 2020   
Elaine Cheadle with a Christmas tree

Volunteer Elaine Cheadle collects a Christmas tree for recycling. - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

Christmas trees are brightening up homes - but have you thought about how to get rid of yours once the festive season is over?

Saint Francis Hospice is inviting people living in Havering to take part in its free Christmas tree recycling scheme, which will see the charity's volunteers come and collect real Christmas trees over the weekend of Saturday, January 9 and Sunday, January 10.

The hospice is working in partnership with JustHelping to offer the service, with all money raised going to support those it cares for.

Head of fundraising Sarah Williamson said: "Last January, we collected more than 1,000 trees across Havering and raised more than £12,000, which helped local people who are seriously ill and in need of our experienced care and support.

“We do not charge for collection but do welcome a voluntary donation if people wish to do so.”

You may also want to watch:

To find out more and book your Christmas tree for collection, visit sfh.org.uk

