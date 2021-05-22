Hospice volunteer on charity's choir

Opinion

Published: 10:00 AM May 22, 2021

Rita Gersh volunteers on the reception desk at Saint Francis Hospice and is a founding member of the charity's choir. - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

Saint Francis Hospice volunteer Rita Gersh on the charity's choir, of which she was a founding member.

I joined Saint Francis Hospice as a volunteer in April 2009 working on the reception desk with a member of staff each Thursday afternoon.

It has always been one of the highlights of my week so I have missed it so much in the past year.

The reception desk is a great place to be as there is always someone to chat to but, with so many people now working from home, we have lost some of the contact and camaraderie.

Having sung in choirs throughout my life, I decided in 2011 to approach the chief executive and trustees with the concept of forming a hospice choir.

You may also want to watch:

I was delighted when they approved of the idea. Our choir family took shape with our first rehearsal at the hospice in April 2012 and since that time we have sung at many fundraising events and Remembrance services.

Our Zoom meetings this past year have been really enjoyable but we are all looking forward so much to getting back to the ‘real thing’.

One of my many highlights took place in 2016 when members of our choir were invited to be part of a newly formed choir from hospices across London to record the song The Living Years with Paul Carrack from Mike and the Mechanics.

After several rehearsals, a flash mob in Waterloo Station and much publicity, the finale was to record the song at famous Abbey Road Studios.

The following year we had the opportunity to take part in a charity recording of the song My Heart Will Go On for the Choirs With Purpose which was featured on a CD called Stand Together.

I am privileged to have been given the opportunity to be the founder and co-ordinator of the hospice choir and together with all the lovely choristers, past and present, we have been able to raise thousands of pounds.

My grateful thanks go to everyone, especially John Morris our musical director and Ray Schofield our accompanist, who have contributed their valuable expertise voluntarily from the beginning.

My time with Saint Francis Hospice has and continues to be one of the most rewarding, exciting and fulfilling times in my life which I am so grateful for.