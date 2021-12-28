Olly Murs leads star-studded football team to victory
- Credit: Tash Berbank
Olly Murs led a star-studded football team to victory in front of 1,000 spectators in Aveley, Essex.
Almost £7,000 was raised for Havering's Saint Francis Hospice at the match, which was organised by Danny-Lee Finch, owner of VIP HQ Essex gym.
Singer-songwriter Olly Murs managed the men’s team VIP HQ Essex, which included TV’s Mark Wright, Apprentice star Tom Skinner, Dan Edgar and Harry Lee from The Only Way is Essex.
Boxer Johnny Fisher and Paul Konchesky, former England footballer and now assistant manager for West Ham United women, were also on the team.
His team secured an 11-5 victory against a group organised by sock company Gripz Official.
In a second game, Gripz women's team won 4-0 against VIP HQ Essex women.
Both games took place on Sunday, November 26, at Aveley Football Club and were kicked off by ex-West Ham and England star Sir Trevor Brooking, who is a hospice patron.
Most Read
- 1 Plans for memorial in Hornchurch Country Park put forward
- 2 'Unscrupulous toerags' blamed for scourge of disappearing gulley covers across Havering
- 3 'Grown from a small idea': Hundreds support community sing-along in Rise Park
- 4 Community whip-round buys replacement bike for boy, 13, in time for Christmas
- 5 Butter containing metal among products recalled due to safety concerns
- 6 Ex TOWIE star jailed for conspiring to supply 1kg of cocaine
- 7 Ambulance staff and volunteers organise donations for families
- 8 The cops who gave CPR after woman's heart stopped at Christmas lights event
- 9 Things to do in east London from Boxing Day to New Year's Eve
- 10 Romford woman with 'life-changing' injuries calls for pavement fix