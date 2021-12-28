Olly Murs leads star-studded football team to victory

VIP HQ Essex manager Olly Murs after the match. - Credit: Tash Berbank

Olly Murs led a star-studded football team to victory in front of 1,000 spectators in Aveley, Essex.

Almost £7,000 was raised for Havering's Saint Francis Hospice at the match, which was organised by Danny-Lee Finch, owner of VIP HQ Essex gym.

Singer-songwriter Olly Murs managed the men’s team VIP HQ Essex, which included TV’s Mark Wright, Apprentice star Tom Skinner, Dan Edgar and Harry Lee from The Only Way is Essex.

Boxer Johnny Fisher and Paul Konchesky, former England footballer and now assistant manager for West Ham United women, were also on the team.

Sir Trevor presenting cup to Paul Konchesky from the winning team VIP HQ - Credit: Tash Berbank

VIP HQ Essex team celebrate after the match. - Credit: Tash Berbank

His team secured an 11-5 victory against a group organised by sock company Gripz Official.

In a second game, Gripz women's team won 4-0 against VIP HQ Essex women.

Gripz women's team beat VIP HQ Essex women by four goals. - Credit: Supplied

Both games took place on Sunday, November 26, at Aveley Football Club and were kicked off by ex-West Ham and England star Sir Trevor Brooking, who is a hospice patron.