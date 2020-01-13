Saint Francis Hospice calls on businesses to get creative with launch of 2020 £50 challenge

Havering's Saint Francis Hospice is giving businesses 10 weeks to raise as much money as possible from £50.

The hospice in Broxhill Road launched its 2020 £50 challenge today (Monday, January 13).

Businesses are invited to compete to see how much money they can raise from £50 in 10 weeks.

Joe Emery, communications manager at the hospice, said: "The possibilities are endless; from quiz nights to bungee jumps, shaved heads and waxed legs.

"Whether you're a fish'n'chip shop, hairdressers, builders or bank, let your creativity and entrepreneurship run amok."

The business that makes the most money will be honoured in a special prize-giving ceremony at the Saint Francis Hospice business awards in May.

Last year 23 businesses took part, collecting more than £18,000 for the charity.

Romford-based radio station Time FM came out on top, raising more than £5,000 for the hospice.

Sponsored by NC Construction in Hornchurch, the challenge is open to any business in the UK.

Visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/TZ5KDVV to sign up.