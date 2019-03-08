Search

Advanced search

Balconies damaged in Harold Wood fire at block of flats

PUBLISHED: 07:44 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:44 23 September 2019

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters tackled a balcony blaze in Harold Wood on Saturday (September 21).

You may also want to watch:

The fire, in a four-storey block of flats in Safflower Lane, damaged balconies on all the floors.

There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from Harold Hill, Hornchurch and Romford were called at 2.50pm and the fire was under control at 3.40pm.

Most Read

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Balconies damaged in Harold Wood fire at block of flats

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Jodie Chesney trial: Friends of Dagenham scout saw no reason why anyone would want to harm her, a court hears

Tributes for murder victim Jodie Chesney in Harold Hill.

‘No fire alarms or anything’: Furious Gidea Park tower block residents claim no safety measures kicked in as ground floor burned

Firefighters tackling the fire at Edinburgh House on Friday, September 20. Picture: Supplied.

Starbucks’ return to Hornchurch a step closer as new shop front plans formally submitted

Starbucks has applied for permission to erect signage and install new heating and air conditioning systems at the Picture: Architecture Design LTD

Most Read

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Balconies damaged in Harold Wood fire at block of flats

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Jodie Chesney trial: Friends of Dagenham scout saw no reason why anyone would want to harm her, a court hears

Tributes for murder victim Jodie Chesney in Harold Hill.

‘No fire alarms or anything’: Furious Gidea Park tower block residents claim no safety measures kicked in as ground floor burned

Firefighters tackling the fire at Edinburgh House on Friday, September 20. Picture: Supplied.

Starbucks’ return to Hornchurch a step closer as new shop front plans formally submitted

Starbucks has applied for permission to erect signage and install new heating and air conditioning systems at the Picture: Architecture Design LTD

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cricket: Essex hoping for double celebration

Essex Eagles Simon Harmer celebrates with fans during the Vitality T20 Blast Final at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

National League: Chelmsford 7 Raiders 2

Raiders goalie Jacob Stoodley talks to referee Jurijs Solovjovs (pic Nikki Day)

Balconies damaged in Harold Wood fire at block of flats

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

National League: Raiders 8 Basingstoke 3

Lukas Sladkovsky celebrates a goal for Raiders (pic John Scott)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists