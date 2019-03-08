Balconies damaged in Harold Wood fire at block of flats

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters tackled a balcony blaze in Harold Wood on Saturday (September 21).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The fire, in a four-storey block of flats in Safflower Lane, damaged balconies on all the floors.

There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from Harold Hill, Hornchurch and Romford were called at 2.50pm and the fire was under control at 3.40pm.