Safety improvements to be installed on roads around a Hornchurch primary school

After a public consultation, safety improvements are being carried out around two busy roads in Hornchurch.

The improvements to Suttons Lane and Airfield Way will see pedestrian refuges, build-out extensions, 30mph and school vehicle activated signs and road markings implemented around Suttons Primary School and the surrounding residential areas.

In November 2018, Transport for London (TfL) approved funding for a number of Casualty Reduction Programmes across London, with the intention of reducing traffic collision.

Now under way, the 2019/2020 plan is reaching targets set by the government and TfL to reduce serious injuries and fatalities by 40 per cent, child, pedestrian and cyclist fatalities by 50 per cent and slight injuries by 20 per cent, based on figures recorded from 2005-2009.

In the five-year period to May 31 2018, 21 collisions resulting in injuries were recorded along Suttons Lane and Airfield Way.

Of these 21, six (29 per cent) were serious; four (19 per cent involved pedestrians, five (24 per cent) involved children; and six (29 per cent) occurred during the hours of darkness.

Between Vaughan Avenue and Suttons Primary School by the south entrance, school vehicle activated signs will be put up and coloured road surfacing south of Vaughan Avenue and the school's south entrance.

In Suttons Lane, between Dawes Avenue and Randall Drive, there will be a new pedestrian refuge with double yellow lines outside the Sainsbury's Local, a build-out extension, a longer traffic island, new parking bays and a 30mph vehicle activated sign and slow road markings.