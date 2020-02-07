Search

Rush Green four-year-old wins Noak Hill Christmas House picture competition

PUBLISHED: 16:57 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 07 February 2020

The Mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton with the winner Logan and councillor Christine Vickery. Picture: Lesley Haylett

Archant

The picture of a four-year-old boy from Rush Green was the winner of Noak Hill Christmas House's picture competition.

Logan's winning picture for the Noak Hill Christmas House competition. Picture: Keeley JohnsonLogan's winning picture for the Noak Hill Christmas House competition. Picture: Keeley Johnson

Once a year the Noak Hill Christmas House puts on a spectacular display of lights, raises money for charity and invites residents to take part in a picture competition.

Lesley Hayllett who helps put on the display, said: "Ella Rayment suggested we run a competition of the best Christmas house selfie or picture.

"Then my daughter's little girl frankie-poppy who is three-years-old chose a winner of the best picture which was Logan."

The Mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton with the winner Logan and councillor Christine Vickery. Picture: Lesley HaylettThe Mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton with the winner Logan and councillor Christine Vickery. Picture: Lesley Haylett

Proud mum Keeley Johnson said Logan, who has Leigh's disease and has never won anything in a competition before, was very happy to win the giant Olaf toy prize which he was awarded by the Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton.

Speaking about their visit to the Mayor's office, Keeley said: "He was lovely and made us feel really welcome."

