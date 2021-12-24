Festive cheer at return of Rush Green's annual Christmas Bazaar
- Credit: Sue Talbot
The Rush Green community came together to spread festive cheer and raise money for a good cause.
Rush Green Community Association raised money for Saint Francis Hospice at its annual Christmas Bazaar.
Organisers estimated nearly 100 people attended the event in Rush Green Community Centre in Rush Green Road, which featured a tombola, raffle, tea and homemade cakes as well as independent retailers and charities.
The event, which ran from 1pm until 4pm earlier this month, is the association’s first since 2019, with last year’s event cancelled due to Covid-19.
It was attended by Brooklands ward councillors Cllr Timothy Ryan, Cllr Robert Benham and Cllr Viddy Persaud.
Sue Talbot, press secretary for the community association, said there was “a lovely happy atmosphere” and said she thought people were “glad to get out”.
She added the event had raised a “good sum” for Saint Francis Hospice, which will be presented to the charity in the new year.
