Rush Green Road in Romford shut after crash 'resulting from emergency services incident'

PUBLISHED: 19:02 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:09 17 June 2019

Rush Green Road in Romford has been shut in both directions. Picture: Google

Rush Green Road in Romford has been shut in both directions. Picture: Google

A crash 'resulting from an emergency services incident' has shut Rush Green Road in Romford in both directions.

The road has been closed at the junction with Dagenham Road.

TfL said the collision had resulted from an emergency services incident.

"Traffic is slow on local diversion - expect delays in the area," TfL said.

Witnesses said the crash happened around 5.30pm. Emergency services are on scene.

More to follow.

