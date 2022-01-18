Confirmed: Rush Green Post Office set to move
- Credit: Archant
The Rush Green post office is set to relocate to a nearby newsagents in early March, it has been confirmed.
A move of the existing branch - located at 197 Rush Green Road - was first mooted back in November as part an "ongoing modernisation" of the Post Office network.
Following a consultation with customers, the move has now been rubber-stamped and was officially confirmed this morning (Tuesday, January 18).
The new branch will open at the Evans 2 at 96 Dagenham Road on March 9.
This soon-to-open branch will have two Post Office counters alongside the retail counter, and will offer 17 additional hours of service per week.
Opening hours will be 8am-6pm Monday to Saturday.
The existing branch will close at 5pm on Tuesday March 8, with the new branch to open the following day at 1pm.
