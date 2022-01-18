The Rush Green Post Office is set to move to Evans 2 News and Bakery in Dagenham Road - Credit: Archant

The Rush Green post office is set to relocate to a nearby newsagents in early March, it has been confirmed.

A move of the existing branch - located at 197 Rush Green Road - was first mooted back in November as part an "ongoing modernisation" of the Post Office network.

Following a consultation with customers, the move has now been rubber-stamped and was officially confirmed this morning (Tuesday, January 18).

The new branch will open at the Evans 2 at 96 Dagenham Road on March 9.

This soon-to-open branch will have two Post Office counters alongside the retail counter, and will offer 17 additional hours of service per week.

Opening hours will be 8am-6pm Monday to Saturday.

The existing branch will close at 5pm on Tuesday March 8, with the new branch to open the following day at 1pm.