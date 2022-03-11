News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Rush Green Post Office opens at new location

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:01 AM March 11, 2022
Rush Green Post Office opens in new location on Wednesday March 9 2022

The new Rush Green Post Office owners Vipinchandra Patel and Saroj Patel - Credit: Post Office

Rush Green Post Office has opened at its new location in Dagenham Road.

The revamped branch - which will offer an additional 17 hours of post office services per week - officially opened on Wednesday (March 9).

A move of the former branch - located at 197 Rush Green Road - was first mooted back in November as part an "ongoing modernisation" of the Post Office network.

The move - confirmed in January - was agreed with the previous postmaster of the former branch.

Mr Vipinchandra Patel and Mrs Saroj Patel have taken the reins on the new post office branch.

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has previously expressed his relief about the move, following a "real concern" at one point that the branch could close completely.

Opening hours will be 8am-6pm Monday to Saturday.

Address: 96 Dagenham Road, Rush Green, RM7 0TJ

