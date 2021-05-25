News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Rush Green Post Office to shut

Michael Cox

Published: 3:34 PM May 25, 2021   
Rush Green Post Office

Rush Green Post Office will shut on June 12. - Credit: Google

Rush Green Post Office is to close next month, it has been confirmed.

A Post Office spokesperson said the branch, in Rush Green Road, will shut on Saturday, June 12 at 12pm.

She revealed the closure is a result of "the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use".

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the closure of this branch as we know how important a Post Office is to the community.

"We are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community."

The Rush Green branch is within the same premises as a pharmacy.

The Recorder has contacted chain Safedale Pharmacy for comment.

Alternative branches suggested by the Post Office include Brentwood Road and Crowlands, in London Road, Romford.

