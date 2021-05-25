Rush Green Post Office to shut

Published: 3:34 PM May 25, 2021

Rush Green Post Office is to close next month, it has been confirmed.

A Post Office spokesperson said the branch, in Rush Green Road, will shut on Saturday, June 12 at 12pm.

She revealed the closure is a result of "the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use".

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the closure of this branch as we know how important a Post Office is to the community.

"We are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community."

You may also want to watch:

The Rush Green branch is within the same premises as a pharmacy.

The Recorder has contacted chain Safedale Pharmacy for comment.

Alternative branches suggested by the Post Office include Brentwood Road and Crowlands, in London Road, Romford.