Residents compete with stunning floral arrangements in Rush Green's annual flower show

Rush Green Community Association's Flower Show. Secretary Joy Emerson (right) presenting Janice Aitken (left) with the John Hooker Highest Points Cup and the Best in Show cup. Picture: Melissa Page Archant

Rush Green Community Association welcomed all to its flower show on Saturday.

Rush Green Community Association's Flower Show on Saturday, June 8. Picture: Melissa Page Rush Green Community Association's Flower Show on Saturday, June 8. Picture: Melissa Page

The RGCA aims to run the show every year in a bid to stop it from "dying out".

Joy Emerson, show secretary, said: "We try to do it annually as we're one of the only clubs left doing it."

The show featured 23 exhibits across six categories.

Categories included flowers from my garden, traditional arrangement and back to basics.

Ten people participated in the flower show.

Best in show was won by Janice Aitken for her display in the traditional arrangement category.

Joy said: "It went really well. Everyone seemed to enjoy it."

Rush Green Community Association's Flower Show. Janice Aitken with her Class 5 A Traditional Arrangement which won Best in Show. Picture: Melissa Page Rush Green Community Association's Flower Show. Janice Aitken with her Class 5 A Traditional Arrangement which won Best in Show. Picture: Melissa Page

Members of the RGCA meet once a month at the centre. They now have 20 regular members.

Joy added: "We've found we've got a lot of new members. It's a really friendly club. Everyone wants to help in one way or another."