Rush Green barbershop seeking planning permission to build extension and open takeaway

PUBLISHED: 17:08 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 22 January 2020

The hair and beauty salon at 66 Dagenham Road may soon have a takeaway restaurant built in a side extension next to it. Picture: Google Maps

The owners of a Rush Green barbershop have applied for planning permission to build a single storey side extension and open a takeaway restaurant.

A formal application to build a side extension for use as a Class A5 takeaway restaurant at 66 Dagenham Road was lodged with Havering Council's planning department on December 31 last year and was validated by officers on January 13.

The proposed extension would be built alongside the property's boundary with Birkbeck Road, and the application also has provision for a rear outbuilding for storage.

Plans submitted to the council show the outbuilding would be a covered refuse area for bins

The extension would have a similar appearance to the existing building, with brickwork walls, a tiled roof and UPVC windows and doors in a shopfront.

An external extractor fan and cooking facilities would be installed in the new building to cook the food the takeaway serves up.

That means a large extractor flue would be installed running alongside the Birkbeck Road side of the building, behind the proposed extension. The garden of the property would remain as it currently is.

The takeaway would have a mains sewer connection, and all rubbish would be taken away by the local authority.

The two car parking spaces at the property would not be affected under the proposals.

At the moment the building is used as a barbershop on the ground floor with flats above.

According to documents supplied alongside the application, the takeaway restaurant is proposing to employee two full-time members of staff, and would only be open on Saturdays and Sundays between 9 and 11.

The application in its current form is unclear if that means 9am to 11pm or 9pm to 11pm.

Anyone wishing to comment on the outline application has until Wednesday, Friday, February 7, to submit their representations.

Comments can be submitted online at www.havering.gov.uk/planning, by sending an email to planning@havering.gov.uk or by writing to Planning Control, London Borough of Havering, Mercury House, Mercury Gardens, Romford, RM1 3SL.

Havering Council's planning department is due to make a decision on the application by March 9.

