Gym members raise £3,000 for Saint Francis Hospice in Brentwood 'ultimate 5k mud challenge'

PUBLISHED: 13:34 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 05 March 2020

A group of generous runners raised almost £3,000 for Havering atte Bower's Saint Francis Hospice by taking part in the charity's Mission Mud run in Brentwood at the weekend.

The 25 runners, all members of Squad Fitness in Hornchurch, took part in the Mission Mud "ultimate 5k mud challenge" at The Wild Forest on Sunday, March 1.

Anita Skeels, who organised the group's participation in memory of her mother, said: "To say I am proud, grateful and in awe of this bunch of wonderful human beings is an understatement.

"They each and everyone of them gave up their own time and put themselves through tremendous challenges in my mum's name for an amazing Charity - Saint Francis Hospice - who care and help so many families through such emotional times.

"They have raised almost £3000.00 and the amount is still rising.

"Thank you all again from the bottom of my heart."

In total, more than 200 people took part in the charity's Mission Mud event.

