Hornchurch runner to take part in London Marathon to raise money for Sycamore Trust

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 15 January 2019

Andrew Ghagan with his nephew Rico. Andrew is taking part in the London Marathon in April to raise funds for the Sycamore Trust. Photo: Steve Dixon/Sycamore Trust

Andrew is going to take part in the marathon in April to raise funds for the Sycamore Trust who helped his nephew Rico.

A Hornchurch runner is set to take part in the London Marathon to raise funds for a trust that works with autistic children in Havering.

Andrew Ghagan has been lacing up his Asics and pounding the pavements in preparation for the marathon in the summer, and this year he’s running to raise funds for the Sycamore Trust UK - the autistic charity that helps families and individuals with autism in Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham.

Andrew’s nephew Rico was in the first group of children to benefit from the trust’s Speak With A Picture programme (SWAP), which helps pre-school children aged two to four to communicate with their parents.

Rico and his mum Lyndsey were among the first intake of families for the SWAP project in September and the 12 week programme enabled Rico and his family to learn a new way to communicate his wants and needs.

Rico’s made great progress as a result of his time with the trust and his uncle is keen to show how much the family appreciates the efforts of our SWAP team.

The 29-year-old said: “The family were so pleased with what the Sycamore Trust were able to do for Rico.

“We just wanted to show our appreciation in some way”

Fortunately, Andrew is no stranger to the 26 mile distance and has completed marathons before, but none of that will be any use to him when he is on the start line in Blackheath in three months time, to donate to Andrew’s marathon effort go to his JustGiving page.

