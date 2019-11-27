Search

Havering issues warning notice after fly-tipped waste near Rainham homes repeatedly catches fire

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 November 2019

A crew from Dagenham Fire Station responded to reports rubbish was caught alight on November 8. Picture: Stephen Johnson

A crew from Dagenham Fire Station responded to reports rubbish was caught alight on November 8. Picture: Stephen Johnson

Archant

A resident is concerned for his safety and that of his neighbours because rubbish dumped near their homes in Rainham routinely catches fire.

Stephen Johnson, of Nelson Road, told the Recorder that a heap of rubbish dumped at the back of his home has caught fire three times in the past year.

The full-time carer was at home on November 8 when he was alerted to a fire.

He said: "I had been out to get something to eat when there was some heavy knocking at my door.

"My new neighbour was outside with another neighbour and they said there was a fire to the back of the massive pile of fly-tipping.

"We opened the back gate and doused the fences with buckets of water to protect them from flying embers.

"The Dagenham fire brigade was already on the scene and rushing about with hoses to attack the blaze."

The London Fire Brigade responded to reports that rubbish was alight at 6.35pm and within 20 minutes they had the fire under control.

"It's a mixed bag of fly-tipping," said Stephen.

"I've been in my house for 19 years and I've never seen this amount of rubbish dumped there.

"If one of these fires goes to the outbuilding and then goes towards our houses, it's going to be really bad."

The land behind the homes in Nelson Road is privately owned and Havering Council says it's the owner's responsibility to clear the area.

A council spokeswoman said: "As with fly-tipping on all privately-owned land, the council has already issued a Community Protection Warning (CPW) letter to the owner asking them to clear the land.

"The owner failed to do this, so we have now issued a statutory notice asking them to clear the land within seven days.

"If this is not done, we will then issue a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) or start procedures for prosecution.

"We understand fly-tipping has a detrimental effect on residents, businesses and the local environment.

"The council does not tolerate the illegal dumping of waste and we will do everything we can to crack down on those who fly-tip in our borough."

