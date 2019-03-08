Harold Hill's 'run down' RSPCA Campbell Clinic's future still uncertain following year-long closure

An RSPCA clinic which has been helping sick and injured animals for almost six decades is "looking at its options" as it has closed its doors for more than a year.

The Harold Hill community was left confused by the mysterious closure of the RSPCA Essex Havering and Harold Hill Branch - also known as the RSPCA Campbell Clinic - in Chippenham Road, when residents could no longer visit.

The clinic, which provides discounted veterinary services, has been closed to the public for more than a year.

But after the Recorder got in touch with the RSPCA, a spokeswoman for the charity revealed that its future is yet to be decided.

She said: "We'd like to reassure the public that the branch is continuing to help neglected and abused animals rescued by our inspectors in the local area in any way it can while the Campbell Clinic is closed.

"The branch is currently looking at its options regarding the future of the clinic, which has become very run down and requires a substantial capital injection to bring it up to modern health and safety standards.

"Anyone who needs to make alternative arrangements for veterinary care of their animals is asked to either contact their local vet or PDSA for any veterinary emergencies."

The clinic first opened after Lt Col John Lockwood, former Romford MP, made a large donation so it could be built to treat poorly animals in the area.

He gave the money with the one condition that when it was built, it would be called The Campbell Clinic to recognise the work of a Mrs Ada Campbell who was known in the area for caring for animals in distress as well as being an organiser in the Harold Hill RSPCA Division.

Councillor Jan Sargent said: "I used to take my pets there when I was a child and I know a lot of other people who did too.

"It is part of Harold Hill's history and it would be absolutely tragic for the community if we were to lose it."