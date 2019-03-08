Video

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA RSPCA

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after CCTV footage came to light of a customer dragging a dachshund around a shop and holding him up by his neck.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

.js">

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

Insp Jemima Cooper is investigating the footage which was taken by CCTV cameras between midday and 12.30pm on Friday, February 15, at Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row.

She said: “We were contacted by another customer in the shop who was concerned by the man’s treatment of the dog so I visited and spoke to staff who reviewed the CCTV and found this upsetting footage.

“The little dog doesn’t seem to want to go into the shop but is dragged in and along the aisles.

“While the man is casually perusing the shelves he grabs the dog by his neck and picks him up before carrying him around the store as he continues his shopping.

“This is no way to handle or carry a dog and could be extremely painful and uncomfortable for the dog.”

Anyone who recognises the man or the dog should contact the RSPCA’s appeal line by calling 0300 123 8018 and leaving a message for Insp Cooper.

She added: “I’m really keen to speak to this man and would ask that anyone who knows him or saw what happened on the day to get in touch.”

The man was wearing a black baseball cap, black trainers with a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms on.

To help the RSPCA continue investigating animal cruelty and rescuing animals from abuse and neglect, you can donate by visiting here