Upminster and Cranham's Royal British Legion welcomes community to open day
PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 02 July 2019
Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com
To mark Armed Forces Day, a Royal British Legion branch once again held an open day for the community.
Families were invited to Upminster and Cranham's Royal British Legion (RBL), St Mary's Lane, Upminster, on Saturday, June 29, where they could enjoy face painting, a beer tent with real ales, cake, handmade cards and RBL stalls and games.
On the day, the club's Knitter Natter group sold knitted items and a wine tasting competition where people had to guess which country three wines were from, led to day raising more than £500 for the branch.
Committee member Colleen Duffy said: "We had a great day, I think the weather was too hot for some people so didn't have as many people as last year but was still great.
"It was hard work but it was all worth it for the club."