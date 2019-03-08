Search

Gallery

Upminster and Cranham's Royal British Legion welcomes community to open day

PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 02 July 2019

The Upminster and Cranham Royal British Legion held its annual open day on Armed Forces day. Navy veteran Ron Wilson, 94, with branch manager Ian Thomson. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

The Upminster and Cranham Royal British Legion held its annual open day on Armed Forces day. Navy veteran Ron Wilson, 94, with branch manager Ian Thomson. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

To mark Armed Forces Day, a Royal British Legion branch once again held an open day for the community.

Families were invited to Upminster and Cranham's Royal British Legion (RBL), St Mary's Lane, Upminster, on Saturday, June 29, where they could enjoy face painting, a beer tent with real ales, cake, handmade cards and RBL stalls and games.

On the day, the club's Knitter Natter group sold knitted items and a wine tasting competition where people had to guess which country three wines were from, led to day raising more than £500 for the branch.

Committee member Colleen Duffy said: "We had a great day, I think the weather was too hot for some people so didn't have as many people as last year but was still great.

"It was hard work but it was all worth it for the club."

