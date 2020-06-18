Rotary club donates £3,000 to Hornchurch charity First Step

Havering Rotary Club has donated £3,000 towards a Hornchurch children’s charity.

The move comes after the Recorder reported last month that First Step’s education service, which offers childcare for around 30 youngsters aged two to four with special educational needs or disabilities, was at risk.

The charity’s chief executive Mark Halls said then that the charity could not sustain paying towards the service from its reserves after Havering Council stopped annual funding support of £120,000 in March 2017.

Ofsted had rated First Step’s education provision as Outstanding for the sixth successive time following a March inspection.

Paul Johnson, the Rotary Club’s president, said: “We have made donations over many years.

“There is a strong tie between our club and the charity.”