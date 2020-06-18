Search

Advanced search

Rotary club donates £3,000 to Hornchurch charity First Step

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 June 2020

Havering Rotary Club president Paul Johnson. Picture: Paul Johnson

Havering Rotary Club president Paul Johnson. Picture: Paul Johnson

Paul Johnson

Havering Rotary Club has donated £3,000 towards a Hornchurch children’s charity.

The move comes after the Recorder reported last month that First Step’s education service, which offers childcare for around 30 youngsters aged two to four with special educational needs or disabilities, was at risk.

You may also want to watch:

The charity’s chief executive Mark Halls said then that the charity could not sustain paying towards the service from its reserves after Havering Council stopped annual funding support of £120,000 in March 2017.

Ofsted had rated First Step’s education provision as Outstanding for the sixth successive time following a March inspection.

Paul Johnson, the Rotary Club’s president, said: “We have made donations over many years.

“There is a strong tie between our club and the charity.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Long queues outside Romford Primark as non-essential shops reopen

People wait outside Primark in Romford at 8.25am today (June15). Picture: David Woolf

In pictures: Shops reopen in Romford town centre

People queuing to get into Sports Direct in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Meet The Covid Cobra: Hylands Park’s stone snake that’s bringing messages of positivity

Arlene's son, Jacob Raife, meeting classmate, Aubrey Mee at the Covid Cobra after 12 weeks. Picture: Arlene Raife

Hand sanitisers and queues: A ‘new normal’ as more shops reopen

Shoppers waiting to get into HMV

‘A true West Ham legend’: Tributes paid to lifelong Hammers fan and ex-academy driver

Dennis Lepine with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice. Picture: Lepine family

Most Read

Long queues outside Romford Primark as non-essential shops reopen

People wait outside Primark in Romford at 8.25am today (June15). Picture: David Woolf

In pictures: Shops reopen in Romford town centre

People queuing to get into Sports Direct in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Meet The Covid Cobra: Hylands Park’s stone snake that’s bringing messages of positivity

Arlene's son, Jacob Raife, meeting classmate, Aubrey Mee at the Covid Cobra after 12 weeks. Picture: Arlene Raife

Hand sanitisers and queues: A ‘new normal’ as more shops reopen

Shoppers waiting to get into HMV

‘A true West Ham legend’: Tributes paid to lifelong Hammers fan and ex-academy driver

Dennis Lepine with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice. Picture: Lepine family

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham boss Moyes pleased with how his squad dealt with Covid-19 lockdown

New West Ham United manager David Moyes during the press conference at Rush Green Training Ground, London.

Romford’s record goalscorer Reynolds picks all-time top five finishes for club

Nick Reynolds fires home his 68th goal for Romford to become the club's all-time leading scorer since their reformation in 1992 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bowen believes West Ham can be confident

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Southampton at London Stadium

West Ham United are putting fans first despite games being behind closed doors

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

Brentwood’s Brailey showing no signs of slowing down yet

Drive 24