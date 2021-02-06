You can help hospice by signing up for skydive or sponsored cycle

Published: 10:00 AM February 6, 2021

This time last year I was starting a new and exciting role with Saint Francis Hospice as their events manager and I couldn’t wait to get my teeth stuck into hosting some great events and raising funds for such a well-loved local charity.

Now, as I pass my first anniversary of working for the hospice, I look back and think it is safe to say that my first year was not what I expected it to be!

My first few weeks were a whirlwind until everything came to a sudden halt when the country plunged into lockdown. It felt like the world had stopped spinning and everything we had been working towards was put on hold. Nearly all of the events that were planned had to be cancelled and we were forced to take a step back, explore the world of virtual events, and look at how we could make events safe in the future.

Now one year on, we are still unable to plan any large scale, mass participation events due to the current restrictions and the unknown level of restrictions for the coming months. Instead we are looking at outdoor events which can be done socially distanced and in small groups.

One such event is a skydive which we have planned for March 21. Currently we have 20 people signed up to make the jump and raise some much- needed funds for Saint Francis Hospice. The event has been so popular with fundraisers that once bookings close for the March event we plan to release a second date on September 19.

A further event we are hoping supporters will join is a sponsored cycle from London to Paris in September. Participants will be setting off on Thursday 23rd and will enjoy three days in the saddle and one day soaking up the sights and sounds of Paris before travelling home on the evening of Sunday 26th.

Both events offer great opportunities to try something different, challenge yourself and raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice so I am thrilled we have been able to add them to the calendar!

Anyone interested in finding out more about the sponsored skydive should visit www.sfh.org.uk/Skydive and those interested in the London to Paris Cycle should visit www.sfh.org.uk/London-To-Paris-Cycle. Alternatively please email events@sfh.org.uk. More information about how Covid-19 could impact events is available on the event web pages.