Rosewood Ladies club closes after 44 years in Havering

Helen and members of the Rosewood club. Picture: Helen Fisher Archant

The Rosewood Ladies Club, an independent social club for ladies in Havering, is closing its doors after 44 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club at its peak had 75 members but has now been forced to close after not recruiting sufficient members to pay the rent, falling to just 20 members.

Helen Fisher, who has been leading the group for 33 years, said: "We were offered another venue for half the price, but we're still not getting the members and the ladies would be reluctant to move so rebranding is not an option and rather than sink, we'd rather go with our head held high.

Helen puts the low numbers to changing lifestyles of women today: "As soon as women have children, often they find child care or leave their children with grandparents and they're straight back to work.

"They don't have time for our style of club, often preferring gyms, pubs and eating out or just unwinding after a long day rather than listening to talks, doing crafts and quizzes or going on coach trips," which were the basis of the club's weekly programme.

You may also want to watch:

Helen said it was a very sad and reluctant decision but expenses for speakers and other club necessities hastened the closure.

However, as one club meets its end, another takes root.

Diane Tyrell will be running a new Women's Institute (WI) in Rainham, which started recently on the first Thursday of every month at St Helen's Hall in Upminster Road.

According the Diane, the club has proved popular and has amounted to 32 members in three sessions. The club plans to get lots of different and fresh activities going as well as speakers and intends to get all women involved in the organising activities.

"It's about getting to know other women in the local area," says Diane,

Rosewood Ladies club will be offering up for free all their decorations, tablecloths and other club belongings for free at St Nicholas Church Centre, Eyhurt Avenue Elm Park, from 7.45pm on January 29.