Firefighters spend 50 minutes tackling Elm Park flat fire caused by cigarette

PUBLISHED: 11:23 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 29 July 2019

Firefighters were called to Rosewood Avenue in Elm Park on Saturday. Picture: London Fire

Firefighters were called to Rosewood Avenue in Elm Park on Saturday. Picture: London Fire

Firefighters have issued a smoking safety reminder after a discarded cigarette caused a fire at a block of flats in Elm Park this weekend.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the flats in Rosewood Avenue, where one of the first floors was alight, at 10.05am on Saturday morning (July 27).

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Hornchurch, Dagenham, Harold Hill and Barking fire stations attended the scene, and had the blaze under control by 10.55am.

One person had left the burning flat before fire crews arrived.

They were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The LFB's fire investigation team believe the fire was accidental and was caused by the unsafe disposal of smoking materials.

An LFB spokesman said: "If you smoke it is vitally important you stub your cigarette right out when you've finished smoking, preferably in an ashtray.

"If you don't, you risk causing a fire."

