Roof lanterns and skylights: does your extension need one?

Skylights create a stylish new living space that is flooded with natural light. Archant

Does your extension feel dark and dated? The good news is you don't need to knock it down and rebuild it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

High-Tech Membrane Roofing’s roof lanterns are a perfect match to existing PVC-U windows and doors. High-Tech Membrane Roofing’s roof lanterns are a perfect match to existing PVC-U windows and doors.

We spoke to Steve Thornton, managing director at High-Tech Membrane Roofing to discover the benefits of having a roof lantern or skylight installed.

How is a roof lantern different to a skylight?

The main difference between a roof lantern and a skylight is that a skylight is fitted into the construction of a roof, while a roof lantern sits above a roof. Skylights can be a better option if you have a pitched roof. They can be fitted with electric motors to enable them to open fully, giving you additional ventilation.

Roof lanterns and skylights from High-Tech Membrane Roofing are designed to be suitable all year around. Photo: High-Tech Membrane Roofing. Roof lanterns and skylights from High-Tech Membrane Roofing are designed to be suitable all year around. Photo: High-Tech Membrane Roofing.

Roof lanterns can give a room the feeling of more height, due to the fact they protrude from the roof. They're ideal for single storey extensions and are designed to fit easily into a new or existing flat roof. Steve said: "Roof lanterns and skylights can both be fantastic additions to your home. We find roof lanterns are the most popular choice, particularly on conservatories and extensions."

Let in more daylight

The purpose of roof lanterns and skylights is primarily to allow more daylight into your house. They flood the room they're built onto with light, and they can also brighten up adjoining rooms. "A roof lantern can totally transform a room, taking it from dark and dingy to bright and modern", said Steve.

Thermal efficiency

Roof lanterns and skylights from High-Tech Membrane Roofing are designed to be suitable all year around. They help to keep your room cooler in the summer and they retain heat in the winter. Steve explained: "Our roof lanterns and skylights offer good levels of thermal efficiency. The U-value of our roofs is low, which means they're very effective at insulating your room and they prevent heat escaping quickly."

Cost-effective alternative

Having a roof lantern or skylight installed is usually a much cheaper alternative to having your extension rebuilt. Aside from that, having a roof lantern installed can have long-term financial benefits. The added daylight will mean you use less electricity, lowering the cost of your bills.

Modern look and feel

Roof lanterns and skylights have become quite a popular feature of modern home extensions and renovations. They both come in a variety of sizes, and the materials and finishes also vary. Most are made using aluminium or uPVC, or a combination of both. Aluminium roof lanterns won't rust or corrode, even after years of weather exposure. UPVC is also very durable, making it unlikely to discolour, rot or warp.

Steve told us: "Our roof lanterns are available in a wide range of sizes, allowing you to choose the one that best suits your home. We offer various frame colours, along with a choice of clear or lightly coloured glass."

High-Tech Membrane ensures your roof is also finished internally, ready for you decorate as you wish. Steve told us, "We make sure our roofs are internally finished. We plaster the inside, ensuring they're ready for painting."

A shorter process

A roof lantern or skylight installation can be quite a short and stress-free process in comparison to having your extension rebuilt with a new roof. Steve said: "How long the process takes depends on the size of the extension; however it rarely takes longer than two weeks."

He added: "The great thing about having a new roof installed instead of having your extension knocked down and rebuilt is that it's much less disruptive for you. You won't need to move out or be restricted to certain parts of your house. It's a short, painless process."

If you think your extension could benefit from a roof lantern or skylight, High-Tech Membrane can help. Get in touch by calling 01268 566731 or use the live chat tool on their website, hightechmembraneroofing.co.uk.