Couple at Parkside Care Home, Gidea Park, mark 70 years of marriage with special celebration

Ron and Daphne, now both 91-years-old, stand together to cut the cake which marks their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Revd. Ian Bunce Archant

A couple have marked 70 years of marriage with a special platinum wedding celebration.

Ronald and Daphne Joice pictured cutting the cake at their wedding day on August 5 1950. Picture: Revd. Ian Bunce Ronald and Daphne Joice pictured cutting the cake at their wedding day on August 5 1950. Picture: Revd. Ian Bunce

Ronald and Daphne Joice, both 91, were treated to the party at Parkside Care Home, Gidea Park, by staff who wanted to commemorate this wonderful milestone.

The pair were married in 1950 in the Cambridge Salvation Army church and say faith has remained central to their lives ever since.

The pair sat in the shade in front of bunting marking the special occasion. Picture: Revd. Ian Bunce The pair sat in the shade in front of bunting marking the special occasion. Picture: Revd. Ian Bunce

They went on to have three children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, whose celebration plans were unable to take place due to the pandemic.

Staff at Parkside were more than happy to step in and organise a gathering, complete with gifts from friends and family.

The cake given to the couple as part of a celebration organised by staff at the Parkside Care Home, where the pair are both residents. Picture: Revd. Ian Bunce The cake given to the couple as part of a celebration organised by staff at the Parkside Care Home, where the pair are both residents. Picture: Revd. Ian Bunce

Ron and Daphne — who are also set to receive a 70th wedding anniversary card from the Queen — have been each other’s rock, in every aspect of life.

Daphne supported Ron through a successful career in music, as the associate of the London College of Music became director of music at Hornchurch’s Abbs Cross Arts College, and at other schools in the borough.

She was also on hand while Ron was the Salvation Army’s band master; first in Barking, then in Romford.

The newlyweds stood together after exchanging vows this day 70 years ago. Picture: Revd. Ian Bunce The newlyweds stood together after exchanging vows this day 70 years ago. Picture: Revd. Ian Bunce

Ron supported Daphne in her career as a teacher for those with hearing impairments; something she did across various schools, including at Hacton Primary in Hornchurch.

This teamwork continued into their retirement, with each choosing to do so early to travel and engage in volunteer work with music and the Salvation Army.

When asked for the secret to a long marriage, Ron’s reply was immediate: “Tender, loving care and encouraging one another.”

Many people may know that secret, but sticking to those promises for 70 years requires a special connection.

There is no doubt Ron and Daphne have that, as those at Parkside were able to witness today, as they watched the pair huddle close to cut their anniversary cake together.

It is a blessing, particularly in light of the current circumstances, that they have been able to remain under the same roof at the home run by Romford Baptist Housing Association, a charitable organisation that takes care of 32 residents.