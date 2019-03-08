Romford youth organisation travels to Czec Republic for fake news workshop

A youth organisation travelled to hundreds of miles across the world to learn skills in teaching media literacy to young people.

The NO Collective based in Romford ventured near Czec Republic’s capital city Prague for a seven day workshop for a funded trip to learn tools and methods to teach young people how to cope in a world of fake news and social media overload.

The seminar, funded by the Erasmus+ programme, featured participants from eight different countries, including Denmark, Romania, Poland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Spain and Portugal.

During the trip, the three person UK delegation, (represented by the Havering team), were not only taught by industry professionals in critical thinking and signs of fake news, but were also tasked with talking about the country’s social media cultures.

Member of The NO Collective Hannah Wilkes said: “Children use the internet and social media from such a young age nowadays, it is important for us to be able to tell them how to know what is true and untrue online.

“It was also inspiring to speak to people from different cultures and backgrounds about their experiences too.”

The NO Collective was co-founded in 2010 by Harold Wood resident Natalie Bays, after she found it difficult to obtain creative opportunities in the area.

She now works in Romford as a shopping centre manager at The Mercury Mall and volunteers at a Girlguiding group.

The collective aims to improve work experience opportunities for young creatives and youth workers, as well as teaching arts education to younger participants through non-formal workshops.

Co-founder Natalie Bays said: “To be able to send youth workers and creatives from Havering to international trainings and in turn improve the education of local young people feels amazing!

“I was lucky enough to travel with members Tom Smith (a poet from Gidea Park) and Hannah Wilkes (a pre-school teacher, from Harold Wood), who were active participants throughout the week and brilliant representatives of our borough and the collective.”

For more information about The NO Collective, visit the UK NO Collective Facebook page or email natalie@nocollective.co.uk