Two Romford writers have impressed a set of judges and will now have their short stories published in a new anthology.

Spread the Word hosted a contest in February which tasked London writers to pen a 500-word story on the theme of home for a new publication called City of Stories Home.

The City of Stories Home anthology - Credit: Amanda Wynne

It was judged by City of Stories writers-in-residence Natasha Brown, Jarred McGinnis, Caleb Azumah Nelson and Amer Anwar.

The competition ended in March, and two of the 63 winning applicants were announced as Romford’s Amanda Wynne and Shupaula Mistry.

“The day I got the email saying that I was going to be in the anthology was just completely unexpected,” Amanda said. “I was like, ‘really? Is this me?’, but oh my God it was so amazing.”

To celebrate the launch of City of Stories Home, Spread the Word and London Libraries are hosting free creative writing workshops at libraries across the city.

Hornchurch library was due to host one of these workshops on June 22, but the event was cancelled due to the national train strikes and it has been rescheduled for July 14.

Chair of London Libraries Caroline Rae said: “We know that many people want to write but they don’t know where to start – giving them the opportunity to access creative writing support in their local library is the answer.”

Amanda began writing when she was young, but has struggled to pursue it as an adult while juggling her academic and professional careers.

“It was amazing to have that moment as an adult where you get to be creative again,” said the 34-year-old. “It’s so easy when you’re a kid, but when you’re an adult you sort of need someone to encourage you to get back into it.”

Shupaula also began writing when she was young, but took a break to focus on raising her children and work.

After attending preivous writing workshops at Havering Library, Shupaula was inspired to pick up her pen once again.

This led to her story, called That Heartbreak Thing, which was inspired by the Russia-Ukraine war.

“I was reading articles and watching videos, and photos, that’s what gave me inspiration for a story about a boy fleeing the war in Ukraine with his mother and little sister,” Shupaula said. “I tried to write it from the viewpoint of the boy trying to understand his place and what is home to him.”

Amanda's idea of home is one of her favourite libraries, Romford Library.

“I used the library setting because it’s like a home away from home for me,” Amanda said. “Wherever I’ve lived in different towns and cities, libraries have always been this really nice, welcoming space.”

Her short story is titled Home Improvements and is a dark comedy following the story of a librarian who mysteriously knows the wants and needs of every visitor.

The idea was inspired by a real-life experience - a librarian and friend of Amanda's coincidentally guessed the book a visitor was looking for.

Since moving back to Havering, Amanda has been in search of a local writing group she can connect with.

Director of Spread the Word, Ruth Harrison, said: “Part of Spread the Word’s role as London’s literature development agency is to open up opportunities for people from across London’s communities to engage with writing and reading.”

It’s this sense of community building that makes City of Stories Home special for Amanda and Shupaula.

“I think it’s really important that they have targeted writers in London because London is a melting pot of culture,” Shupaula said. “It’s an important project to have people from any background take part in.”

Spread the Word and London Libraries are currently working on another anthology series.

“Hopefully everyone will find something to inspire them to a little bit of creativity, or at least see it as permission to be creative,” Amanda added.

Sign up for the Hornchurch writing workshop at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/havering-city-of-stories-home-celebration-event-tickets-372716604397