Romford writer hopes to inspire 'empathy and kindness' with Maisie Daisy children's book

Elizabeth Wildon Bas from Hornchurch wrote a children's book called Maisie Daisy: Strawberry Fayre. Picture: Liane Ryan © Liane Ryan

A Mother's Day gift to a publishing event was just the start of a Romford resident getting her first book published.

Elizabeth Willdon Bas wrote Maisie Daisy Strawberry Fayre, a book aiming to teach children the values of "empathy and kindness".

After visiting her father and watching him plant daisies, memories of making daisy chains with her mother flooded back to Elizabeth and the character of Maisie Daisy was born.

Elizabeth said: "My imagination began to take over me and an enchanting little character began to form in the depths of my mind and Maisie Daisy came to life."

Maisie Daisy is accompanied by her flower themed friends: Penny Petal, Lucy Lavender, Cousin Buttercup and Billy Bluebell.

They all take a trip to Berry Lane to pick some strawberries to sell at the village fayre the next day. When disaster strikes, the friends are left to pull together to make their strawberry stall a success.

Speaking about the characters, Elizabeth said: "My aim is for children to take on the values of spreading a little kindness every day, and to teach them that there are rewards to be gained from the smallest gestures."

She also hopes that the story can encourage teamwork, outdoor activity and will contribute to children's health and wellbeing.

Creating stories to entertain her grandchildren and working with children in a primary school sparked Elizabeth's interest in writing a children's book.

Asked whether she had always wanted to publish a book, Elizabeth said: "I had thought about the possibility of having a book published but never actually thought it would come true.

"It truly feels absolutely super to see your idea brought to life.

"I plan on writing further stories, creating a small Maisie Daisy series with a second story on the way."

She added: "The incredible support of my dearest dad and all my wonderful family helped to make my dream of a first publication become a reality."

Maisie Daisy Strawberry Fayre will be launched on Friday, June 28. It is available to pre-order through Waterstones and the Troubador bookshop.

