Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Romford writer hopes to inspire 'empathy and kindness' with Maisie Daisy children's book

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 June 2019

Elizabeth Wildon Bas from Hornchurch wrote a children's book called Maisie Daisy: Strawberry Fayre. Picture: Liane Ryan

Elizabeth Wildon Bas from Hornchurch wrote a children's book called Maisie Daisy: Strawberry Fayre. Picture: Liane Ryan

© Liane Ryan

A Mother's Day gift to a publishing event was just the start of a Romford resident getting her first book published.

Elizabeth Wildon Bas's childrens book, Maisie Daisy: Strawberry Fayre, will be available to buy after June 28.Elizabeth Wildon Bas's childrens book, Maisie Daisy: Strawberry Fayre, will be available to buy after June 28.

Elizabeth Willdon Bas wrote Maisie Daisy Strawberry Fayre, a book aiming to teach children the values of "empathy and kindness".

After visiting her father and watching him plant daisies, memories of making daisy chains with her mother flooded back to Elizabeth and the character of Maisie Daisy was born.

Elizabeth said: "My imagination began to take over me and an enchanting little character began to form in the depths of my mind and Maisie Daisy came to life."

Maisie Daisy is accompanied by her flower themed friends: Penny Petal, Lucy Lavender, Cousin Buttercup and Billy Bluebell.

They all take a trip to Berry Lane to pick some strawberries to sell at the village fayre the next day. When disaster strikes, the friends are left to pull together to make their strawberry stall a success.

Speaking about the characters, Elizabeth said: "My aim is for children to take on the values of spreading a little kindness every day, and to teach them that there are rewards to be gained from the smallest gestures."

You may also want to watch:

She also hopes that the story can encourage teamwork, outdoor activity and will contribute to children's health and wellbeing.

Creating stories to entertain her grandchildren and working with children in a primary school sparked Elizabeth's interest in writing a children's book.

Asked whether she had always wanted to publish a book, Elizabeth said: "I had thought about the possibility of having a book published but never actually thought it would come true.

"It truly feels absolutely super to see your idea brought to life.

"I plan on writing further stories, creating a small Maisie Daisy series with a second story on the way."

She added: "The incredible support of my dearest dad and all my wonderful family helped to make my dream of a first publication become a reality."

Maisie Daisy Strawberry Fayre will be launched on Friday, June 28. It is available to pre-order through Waterstones and the Troubador bookshop.

We have two copies of Maisie Daisy Strawberry Fayre to give away in a competition.

Most Read

Rush Green Road in Romford shut after crash ‘resulting from emergency services incident’

Rush Green Road in Romford has been shut in both directions. Picture: Google

Police officer injured in Romford after attempting to stop driver of stolen car

A police officer was injured in Romford trying to detain the driver of a stolen car. Picture: Google

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Romford anti-violent crime operation: Reporter joins police on patrol targeting offenders coming into Havering

The Romford town centre police team used a knife arch outside the McDonalds in The Brewery on Thursday, June 13. Picture: April Roach

Armed police called to Rainham woodland after gun shots heard

Police were called to Rainham Road, Rainham, this morning after gun shots were heard nearby. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Rush Green Road in Romford shut after crash ‘resulting from emergency services incident’

Rush Green Road in Romford has been shut in both directions. Picture: Google

Police officer injured in Romford after attempting to stop driver of stolen car

A police officer was injured in Romford trying to detain the driver of a stolen car. Picture: Google

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Romford anti-violent crime operation: Reporter joins police on patrol targeting offenders coming into Havering

The Romford town centre police team used a knife arch outside the McDonalds in The Brewery on Thursday, June 13. Picture: April Roach

Armed police called to Rainham woodland after gun shots heard

Police were called to Rainham Road, Rainham, this morning after gun shots were heard nearby. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch ace Thompson claims fourth point-scoring British Touring Car finish

Bobby Thompson finished in 14th place finish at the Croft Circuit in Stockton-on-Tees. Picture: Hills Speed Images

Wright completes permanent switch to Victoria Road

Will Wright clears the ball for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow in the National League (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo).

Daggers pair play full 90 for Guyana against United States

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Romford writer hopes to inspire ‘empathy and kindness’ with Maisie Daisy children’s book

Elizabeth Wildon Bas from Hornchurch wrote a children's book called Maisie Daisy: Strawberry Fayre. Picture: Liane Ryan

Romford junior school’s Cancer Research Race For Life raises hundreds of pounds for charity

Students and teachers from Crownfield Junior School took part in a Cancer Research Race for Life event. Picture: Ellie Hoskins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists