Romford’s inaugural World Naked Bike Ride went “really well” and there are plans already brewing to bring it back next year, an organiser said.

The ride was an offshoot of the main World Naked Bike Ride events in London, which are organised as protests to raise awareness about an overreliance on fuel and oil, curb car culture, improve road safety for cyclists and promote body positivity.

One of the Romford ride's organisers, Eccentric, 39 – who is in the process of changing their legal name from Ken Neville – was optimistic following the success of Saturday’s (August 6) event.

"It went really well," they said. “In the large part, we got a great response. People were cheering and clapping.”

They estimated around 21 people took part, which they described as a “reasonable turnout”.

Following the ride, all those who did partake were “saying how much they enjoyed it”, said Eccentric.

Asked whether the event's success makes it likely another Romford ride will be held in 2023, Eccentric made no qualms about the town's suitability for a future nude protest.

"It’s definitely the right place to do it," they said.

