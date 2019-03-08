Romford woman to run Royal Parks Half Marathon in memory of mum
PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 August 2019
Rena Patel
A 40-year-old woman will be running the Royal Parks Half Marathon this year in memory of her mum.
Rena Patel, from Romford, is going to be taking on the challenge on Sunday, October 13, in aid of Bowel Cancer UK, a charity that has helped her and her family since her mum Naleni's bowel cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
Sadly, Naleni died of septicaemia in June but Rena is determined to continue to support Bowel Cancer UK to say thank you.
In April, she raised £300 with a work bake sale and is hoping to raise £1,000 from the run.
"I have found that the longer runs have helped with the anxiety that I developed after losing mum.
"I am going to have a photo of me and mum printed onto my racing vest so that she is close to me while I am running.
"Knowing this will keep me going."
To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/2TRVZ20