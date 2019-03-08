Romford woman to run Royal Parks Half Marathon in memory of mum

Rena Patel with her mum Naleni, who died of bowel cancer earlier this year. Picture: Rena Patel Rena Patel

A 40-year-old woman will be running the Royal Parks Half Marathon this year in memory of her mum.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rena Patel will be running the Royal Parks Half Marathon in memory of her mum Naleni. Picture: Rena Patel Rena Patel will be running the Royal Parks Half Marathon in memory of her mum Naleni. Picture: Rena Patel

Rena Patel, from Romford, is going to be taking on the challenge on Sunday, October 13, in aid of Bowel Cancer UK, a charity that has helped her and her family since her mum Naleni's bowel cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Sadly, Naleni died of septicaemia in June but Rena is determined to continue to support Bowel Cancer UK to say thank you.

You may also want to watch:

In April, she raised £300 with a work bake sale and is hoping to raise £1,000 from the run.

Rena Patel will be running the Royal Parks Half Marathon in memory of her mum Naleni. Picture: Rena Patel Rena Patel will be running the Royal Parks Half Marathon in memory of her mum Naleni. Picture: Rena Patel

"I have found that the longer runs have helped with the anxiety that I developed after losing mum.

"I am going to have a photo of me and mum printed onto my racing vest so that she is close to me while I am running.

"Knowing this will keep me going."

To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/2TRVZ20