Romford woman gains recognition in Qube Learning Awards for apprenticeship achievements

Alice Mills from Romford received the Adult Apprentice runner up award from athlete, Colin Jackson. Picture: Edward Taylor DIGITAL-FLOW LTD

A Romford woman was honoured last month for her achievements as an apprentice with Qube Learning.

Alice Mills was presented with the Adult Apprentice runner up award by British former sprint and hurdling athlete Colin Jackson, on Thursday, May 16 at the Qube Learning Awards at Proud Embankment in Waterloo Bridge.

She undertook a Health & Social Care Level 3 programme at St Michaels Home Ltd - Howard Lodge.

Alice used to be a personal shopper, but she knew it wasn't for her. She got a job in the health and social care field, completing a Healthcare Support Worker Level 2 Apprenticeship before going on to the Level 3 apprenticeship.

Qube Learning chief executive Joe Crossley, said apprenticeships help people learn and gain professional experience.

"I left school without the 'traditional' qualifications," Alice said.

"But I was determined to not be defeated by this. Qube Learning has helped me grow, expand my knowledge and I feel like I can do anything!"