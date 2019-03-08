Romford woman named in Cycling UK's 100 Women in Cycling after inspirational return to the sport following amputation

Jeanette Adams from Romford was presented with a cycling award following a ride to the House of Commons with more than 150 women. Picture: JA Skelton JAS 2019

A Romford woman who persevered with cycling after her leg was amputated has been named in Cycling UK's 100 women in Cycling.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jeanette Adams from Romford (centre in pink) has been named in Cycling UK�s 100 women in Cycling. Picture: JA Skelton Jeanette Adams from Romford (centre in pink) has been named in Cycling UK�s 100 women in Cycling. Picture: JA Skelton

Jeanette Adams joined Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey and TV presenter Angelica Bell in the charity's list which recognises significant achievements in promoting women's cycling.

The awards were presented at a Parliamentary reception in Westminster following a ride to the House of Commons by more than 150 women.

Jeanette was selected for being an inspiration to other cyclists following a life-changing skiing accident in 2010 that resulted in her having her leg amputated below the knee.

In 2016 Jeanette started cycling again.

"Cycling means everything to me. It is my exercise, my freedom, my way of coping with my struggles," she said.

"It wasn't easy for me when I started cycling as I don't have full bend on my knee and my balance wasn't that great, so I fell over a lot. But I never gave up.

You may also want to watch:

"I still have challenges - my leg sweats then my prosthetic starts to fall off - but luckily for me, my ladies are very understanding when I have to call them to stop."

Jeanette is now a Breeze Champion, an ambassador for HSBC's women-only cycling programme, and she raises funds for the LimbPower charity.

She said: "Becoming a Breeze ride leader was the best thing I've ever done.

"I am not the strongest or the fastest rider but it's what I can do that counts."

Jeanette was nominated for 100 Women in Cycling by several people including Katie Kingham of Redbridge Cycling Club.

Katie said: "Over the years I have known her, she has worked so hard to improve her riding and despite ongoing problems with her leg, regularly rides distances of up to 100 miles, always with a smile on her face and huge amounts of determination.

"And with her involvement with the charity LimbPower, she wants to take her experience of riding with a disability further by helping others to get out and ride."

Visit cyclinguk.org/pledge to encourage more women to cycle.