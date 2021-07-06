News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woman raises record-breaking donation for families hit by childhood cancer

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:49 PM July 6, 2021   
Olivia Smith

Olivia Smith raised thousands of pounds for Romford charity Mitchell's Miracles - Credit: Olivia Smith

A Romford woman has handed a childhood cancer charity the largest amount of money it has ever received from a single donor since its inception eight years ago. 

Olivia Smith, 20, raised over £5,500 for Mitchell’s Miracles since January by wing walking - where people stand on the wing of a flying plane - and hosting a fundraising event at her parents’ pub, The Wheatsheaf. 

Olivia Smith

Olivia took to the skies last month in Upminster for charity - Credit: Olivia Smith

On June 19, she joined other daredevils at Upminster’s Damyns Hall Aerodrome, supported by wing-walking company Skymax, to brave the skies. 

Before the flight, Olivia spoke to charity co-founder Kristel Huth, who lost her seven-year-old son Mitchell to neuroblastoma in 2012. 

“Kristel told me about her boy, and that made me want to raise so much more,” Olivia explained. 

“We spoke on the phone for hours.” 

Reflecting on the pub fundraiser, she said: “Even with limited capacity, it was great.  

“I was exhausted, I’d never done anything like that before in my life - I'm only 20. 

“I'm pretty proud.” 

Olivia Smith

The young fundraiser said she enjoyed the wing walk so much she would do it again - Credit: Olivia Smith

Kristel added: “She’s gone above and beyond, and done incredibly well. 

“She has raised the most money ever since the charity was born. 

“Olivia is so mature for a young woman, really grown up.” 

