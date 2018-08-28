Romford woman organises charity ball for British Heart Foundation and Cry after mum suffers cardiac arrests

City Pavilion. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A charity ball to raise money for two worthy causes will be held next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mina Goyal has organised the first Charity Heart Ball at The City Pavilion, Collier Row, Friday, February 1, from 7.30-11.30pm, in aid of the British Heart Foundation and Cardiac Risk in the Young (Cry).

The event was inspired by Mina’s mum Sumitra who suffered a cardiac arrest in July when she went for a routine angiogram.

She needed emergency cardiac bypass surgery and had a further cardiac arrest before the surgery was started but is now in recovery.

Mina said: “Last month, my mum rang me saying she wanted to raise money for British Heart Foundation because she felt so grateful for everything the Cardiothoracic Surgery Unit at Barts Hospital did for her.”

The evening will include music and a three-course Indian dinner with tickets priced at £35 per person.

For more information about the event, email charityheartball@gmail.com or contact Mina on 07801 499567