Romford woman talks of own experience of lymphoma to mark Blood Cancer Awareness Month

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 September 2019

Romford resident Raveen Kaur is helping to raise the profile of uncommon cancer lymphoma to mark Blood Cancer Awareness Month. Picture: Lymphoma Action

Romford resident Raveen Kaur is helping to raise the profile of uncommon cancer lymphoma to mark Blood Cancer Awareness Month. Picture: Lymphoma Action

Lymphoma Action

A 24-year-old woman wants to raise the profile of lymphoma and the services available as part of Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

Raveen Kaur, from Romford, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma when she was 23 and now volunteers with Lymphoma Action, the only charity in the UK dedicated to the condition.

Raveen first visited her GP in December 2017 as she had very itchy legs and was told initially that she had scabies.

An enlarged lymph node was later discovered on her neck when she was referred to a dermatologist.

She said: "When I look back, it all made sense.

"I'd been falling asleep on the train and getting loads of coughs and colds.

"My immune system was compromised by the lymphoma and the itchy legs and swollen lymph node were other known symptoms of the condition."

Raveen began chemotherapy last year and is now in remission.

She said: "Now I've come through it myself, I can really see how crucial those services can be to support people with the emotional side of living with or beyond lymphoma."

