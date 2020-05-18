Search

Coronavirus: Romford woman thanks NHS with fitness fundraiser after Covid-19 ordeal

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 May 2020

Alicia Morton is taking on a fitness fundraiser after recovering from Covid-19. Picture: Alicia Morton

Alicia Morton is taking on a fitness fundraiser after recovering from Covid-19. Picture: Alicia Morton

Alicia Morton

A Romford woman is raising money for NHS and mental health charities after recovering from a coronavirus battle that saw her in and out of hospital eight times.

Alicia Morton is taking on a fitness fundraiser after recovering from Covid-19. Picture: Alicia MortonAlicia Morton is taking on a fitness fundraiser after recovering from Covid-19. Picture: Alicia Morton

Alicia Morton, 29, first fell ill with a cough and sweat around the weekend of March 14 and 15 and admits she thought it was just a common cold.

But things changed on Thursday, March 19. Alicia said: “I was working from home and I coughed and coughed and coughed. Then I coughed blood, got quite scared and thought ‘that’s not normal’.”

The banker was admitted to Queen’s Hospital and was told her symptoms matched Covid-19. She was sent home but returned a week later with a high temperature.

She said she was in and out of hospital once or twice a week for almost two months, as her condition “kept getting worse”.

Alicia, originally from Norfolk, was told she had symptoms of pleurisy, inflammation around the lungs, and also developed pneumonia.

She has since recovered from illness and aims to give back by doing 12 hours of exercise on Saturday, May 23 to raise money for NHS Charities Together and Mental Health UK.

Her experience was something she describes as “really quite frightening”.

”My family are quite a long way away so being alone was very challenging but particularly when you are that sick. Normally when you go in to hospital and things are wrong, you have got somebody there with you.

“There was the two weeks before I got better when I really hit rock bottom and got taken in the final time. I genuinely thought ‘Am I going to make it through this?’

“Although I have got no existing health condtions, I was so sick at that point and I thought ‘is this going to be it?’ It was really quite terrifying.”

She has now returned to working from home but still feels fatigued at times, making her challenge even more difficult.

Alicia will be doing 12 hours of fitness classes, including dance and yoga, and will have people joining her online.

The fitness fan added: “It will just be amazing to hit my target of £2,000 and be able to give back and say thank you to those people.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alicias12hourchallenge4nhsandmhuk.

