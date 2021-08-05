News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Romford woman arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:23 AM August 5, 2021   
File photo dated 26/01/18 of money. Football clubs, retailers, hairdressers and cleaning contractors

A Romford woman was arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending and money laundering. - Credit: PA

A 50-year-old woman has been arrested in Romford on suspicion of illegal money lending and money laundering.

A warrant was executed at an address on Tuesday (August 3), following a partnership between The England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT), London Borough of Havering Trading Standards and the Metropolitan Police.

Officers seized electronic devices during a search of the property.

The suspect was taken into police custody for questioning.

She has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue. 

You may also want to watch:

Head of IMLT Tony Quigley said: “Loan sharks are notorious for targeting people when they are at their most vulnerable – exploiting and profiting from their situation and threatening and intimidating victims.

“I would like to reassure residents that the IMLT is absolutely determined to identify the people responsible for illegally lending money and to stop loan sharking in communities.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager injured after Hornchurch stabbing
  2. 2 Farnham and Hilldene Estate regeneration plans gather pace
  3. 3 Ex-councillor ordered to undo unauthorised green belt building works
  1. 4 Harold Hill neighbours still feeling effects of freak flooding
  2. 5 Complaint over elderly woman facing homelessness among those ombudsman upheld in 2020/21
  3. 6 Covid-19: Latest figures show almost 31,000 positive cases in Havering
  4. 7 'It was amazing': Birthday surprise vintage bus tour for woman with Down's syndrome
  5. 8 Kem Cetinay officially opens Array restaurant in Harold Wood
  6. 9 Rainham robbery: Boy, 14, suffers slash injury
  7. 10 12 Estates: How is the regeneration programme progressing?

The team warned common signs that people might be dealing with a loan shark include them refusing to provide proper paperwork about a loan, or information about time left on the loan.

The loan shark may also keep adding "unfair" amounts of interest to the amount owed, so that it never goes down, and they might use scare tactics such as threats if people miss payments.

They may also pretend to be a friend at first but threaten to tell others about the debt if the person fails to pay back money on time, and withhold valuables such as passports or bank cards.

If you have been affected by illegal money lending and need support, you can call the 24/7 confidential helpline on 0300 555 2222 or start a live chat at www.stoploansharks.co.uk. 


Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris Joslin

Investigations | Exclusive

'I had a chronic neurological illness. Doctors called me delusional'

Charles Thomson

person
Lewis Hughes, 24, from Romford in Essex, leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after he p

'Disgraceful': Ex-estate agent sentenced for Chris Whitty assault

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Lewis Hughes, 23, arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where he is charged with comm

Courts

Harold Hill man pleads guilty to Chris Whitty assault

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Public consultation into Highways England

Lower Thames Crossing: How would Upminster be affected?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon